MUST READ
- Noida International Airport at Jewar: All you need to know
- Explained: What is INS Vela, the submarine commissioned by Indian Navy?
- Devendra Fadnavis faces downsizing as his rivals get a leg-up in Maharashtra BJP unit
- Fertility rate falls to below replacement level, signals population is stabilising
- Why Kane Williamson’s coach David wouldn’t have been surprised by Shubman Gill’s dismissal
- Extortion case: Ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh appears before crime branch
PM lays foundation stone for Noida International Airport at Jewar; a look at its proposed designNovember 25, 2021 3:54:29 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesJewar airport an example of how earlier govts ignored development of western UP: PM Modi
- Noida International Airport: All you need to know
- EntertainmentAarya 2 trailer: Don Sushmita Sen redefines a 'working mother' in this crime thriller series
- EntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan welcomes daughter Shweta Bachchan, granddaughter Navya Naveli on KBC 13: 'Proud papa and nana'
- TrendingAs Tomato price continues to surge across India, netizens react with memes online
- TrendingUK MP told she cannot bring baby into House of Commons, sparks debate online
- SportsLIVE | India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1
- SportsWhy Kane Williamson’s coach David wouldn’t have been surprised by Shubman Gill’s dismissal?
- OpinionFarm bills may be repealed, but farmers will still need help
- How are cryptocurrencies regulated around the world?
- LifestyleSimple dietary tips for brides-to-be to look and feel their best on wedding day
- TechnologyWhat Apple's threat notifications against ‘state-sponsored attacks’ looks like