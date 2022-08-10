2 / 8

The JD(U) leader met the Governor and staked the claim to form a new government in Bihar. He also submitted a list of 164 MLAs belonging to seven parties, including the RJD, Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Left parties and one independent, supporting him. The picture shows Nitish Kumar with deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav speaking to the media after their swearing-in ceremony at Rajbhawan in Patna, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)