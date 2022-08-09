Nitish Kumar parts ways with BJP again, returns to MahagathbandhanAugust 9, 2022 10:48:12 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Akhilesh, Mayawati join Tiranga campaign; SP, BSP wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs
- CitiesSpeculations rife over change of guard in Karnataka after Amit Shah’s visit
- EntertainmentAnurag Kashyap: We are living in strange times where Sushant Singh Rajput trends everyday and everyone is boycotted
- EntertainmentLaal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan: Aamir Khan's film to fare better than Akshay Kumar's, rakes over Rs 11 cr from advance booking
- TrendingVideo of Malayalam actor Sudev Nair’s crutch antics leave netizens in splits
- TrendingIFS officer shares clip of tigers relaxing in a pond during onset of monsoons. Watch
- SportsMaking of Birmingham's raging bull: 2.5 tonnes of aluminum and fiberglass, 50 designers, 5 months to create, puppetry and software
- SportsUzbek chess: More than just Abdusattorov. Triumph at Chess Olympiad is 'Our independence day gift' to Uzbekistan, says coach
- OpinionFreebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
- Three pillars of Nitish Kumar's survival, success
- LifestyleHow Miyake was the first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India
- TechnologyXiaomi Smart Air Fryer review: A ‘smarter’ way to ‘fry’ those chips