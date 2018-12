Congress president Rahul Gandhi seems to have silenced his critics with the recent success in the assembly elections. Exactly an year after he was named the Congress president, his party managed to secure a clear majority in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while wresting power from BJP in Madhya Pradesh too. The outcome of the polls were being seen as a test of the electoral strategy of Rahul Gandhi and the popularity of PM Narendra Modi. Recently, Rahul Gandhi was proposed by DMK president MK Stalin as the Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate for 2019, saying the Congress chief had the ability to oust the “fascist” Narendra Modi government. (Express photo)