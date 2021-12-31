MUST READ
- Moga rally put off as Rahul goes abroad, disquiet in state Congress
- Covid curve climbs in six states, 9 key urban areas Omicron variant
- China now raises heat on Arunachal Pradesh, names 15 more sites
- Explained: R-value over 1 in big cities, likely start of third wave
- Tale of two Centurions: India have come a long way in four years
- UPA govt forced witness to change angle of Malegaon blast case: BJP leader named earlier
How India is gearing up to welcome New Year amid Omicron threatUpdated: December 31, 2021 10:30:59 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesDelhi: Doctors end strike after promise of no FIR, early NEET-PG counselling
- Corbett tiger safari: No sanction as state pushes work, cost up six times
- EntertainmentLiger teaser: Vijay Deverakonda is a 'slumdog, chaiwallah' in new kind of nationalistic film
- EntertainmentThe good, bad and ugly of Indian television in 2021
- TrendingGoogle ready to bid adieu to 2021 with its doodle
- TrendingIndira Gandhi's letter to 'working from wedding': The most popular stories of 2021 on social media
- SportsQuinton de Kock announces retirement from Test cricket
- SportsGold, Rush
- OpinionJ&K delimitation exercise sets a dangerous precedent
- In Covid shadow, challenges from China and Afghanistan
- LifestyleYearender 2021: How many architects does it take to change a city?
- Technology2022 expectations: More options in VR/AR headsets, focus on Android tablets