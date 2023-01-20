The new Parliament building is coming together this week ahead of the start of the Budget Session on January 31. (Source: centralvista.gov.in)
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which is responsible for the construction of the new Parliament and the Central Vista redevelopment, has published photos of the interiors of the triangular-shaped structure. (Source: centralvista.gov.in)
The Lok Sabha is expected to have 888 seats and its design is based on the theme of a peacock. (Source: centralvista.gov.in)
The Rajya Sabha, based on the theme of a lotus, will have 384 seats. (Source: centralvista.gov.in)
The government has said the new Parliament “will have extensive use of wooden structure…rooted in traditional motifs and elements…” The floors of the new building would have “hand-knotted carpets from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh.” This picture is a representation of a commitee room. (Source: centralvista.gov.in)
The government, however, is yet to announce if the Budget Session will begin in the new building or if the second part of the session would be held in it. (Source: centralvista.gov.in)
The building, designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management, led by architect Bimal Patel, has been built adjacent to the existing Parliament House. (Source: centralvista.gov.in)
Here's a blueprint of the new Parliament building. (Photo credit: centralvista.gov.in)