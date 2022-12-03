As part of Navy Week celebrations, personnel perform in Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony
December 3, 2022 2:15:10 pm
As part of Navy Week, Mumbai has been witnessing celebrations, including several shows and performances put on to commemorate the Indian Navy. (PTI Photo)
In these pictures, Indian Navy personnel perform during the Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony as part of Navy week celebrations in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Navy Week culminates on December 4, which is celebrated as Navy Day. (PTI Photo)
Navy Day commemorates the Indian Navy's achievements in ‘Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. (PTI Photo)
The Navy will put on show India's combat prowess at the Navy Day celebration at the Ramakrishna Beach in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
For the first time, the main Navy Day event is being organised outside New Delhi. Here, Sea Cadet Corps perform as part of the celebrations in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
President Droupadi Murmu will join the celebrations as the Guest of Honour. The event Sunday will culminate with a sunset ceremony and illumination of ships at anchorage, according to the Navy. (PTI Photo)
On Friday, the Navy conducted a full-dress rehearsal for Sunday's Navy Day event. (PTI Photo)