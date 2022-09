1 / 10

One of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, Navratri, kicked off on Monday. Navratri begins on the first day of the Ashwin lunar month with ghatasthapana. Kalash, which is installed during ghatasthapana, is immersed in a water body on the tenth day. Devotees take part in a 'Kalash Yatra' on the first day of Navratra festival, in Patna, Monday. (PTI Photo)