India News ‘Welcome to India’: Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai, informal summit with PM Modi soon Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Chennai Friday for a two-day informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, some 50 km away from the city. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Chennai Friday for a two-day informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, some 50 km away from the city. (Twitter/narendramodi) President Jinping was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The second informal summit between PM Modi and Xi Jinping will begin in Mahabalipuram today. (Twitter/narendramodi) PM Modi also arrived in Chennai earlier today. He was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at the airport. The two leaders are expected to discuss the new and updated confidence-building measures (CBMs) along the border and trade, among other things. (Twitter/narendramodi) The venue of PM Modi’s meeting with Xi Jinping over Friday and Saturday will be Mahabalipuram, also referred to interchangeably as Mamallapuram. (Reuters) Ahead of the summit, locals were seen holding placards with pictures of PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping outside the airport in Chennai. (AP) Police personnel stand in the shade of banana trees at the entrance to Mamallapuram, where PM Modi and Xi Jinping will hold their first meeting and dinner. PM Modi will give Xi a guided tour of three renowned monuments: Arjuna’s Penance, Panch Rathas and the Shore Temple around 5 pm. (AP)