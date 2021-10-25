2 / 7

During a speech in UP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the previous government in Uttar Pradesh for not paying attention to the basic medical needs of the people of Purvanchal, while “filling coffers” of their families, and asserted that the region will soon emerge as a medical hub under BJP rule. In pic, PM Modi visits an exhibition at Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)