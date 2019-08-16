India News Vajpayee death anniversary: President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924 and joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a teenager in 1939, and became a full-time worker in 1947. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Presidetn Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpyee at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi on his first death annivarsary on Friday. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) PM Modi at the memorial of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Remembering Vajpayee, Modi in a tweet said, “his (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) thoughts and words live on. We will always cherish his contribution to India’s development.” Former Prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpai's daughter Namita, granddaughter and son-in-law Ranjan Bhattacharya before paying tribute to him on his first death anniversary in New Delhi on Friday. ( Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) A prayer meeting was held at Sadaiv Atal–the memorial to Vajpayee to mark his death anniversary. The memorial was dedicated to the nation in December last year. The central samadhi platform comprises nine square black polished granite stone blocks, capped with a “diya” in the centre. The BJP stalwart died at the age of 93 on August 16, 2018, at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi following a prolonged illness. Often described as a “right man in the wrong party” for his moderate views, Vajpayee was the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete a full term in office. After he lost a vote of confidence in 1999, he was re-elected with a larger majority in the general elections that followed, a first in India’s history. Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924 and joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a teenager in 1939, and became a full-time worker in 1947. (Express archive photo)