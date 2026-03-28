Narendra Modi launches Noida International Airport at Jewar, boosting North India connectivity
In its initial phase, the airport is linking several key metro cities across the country
March 28, 2026 16:42 IST
March 28, 2026 16:42 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, marking the launch of one of India’s most ambitious aviation projects (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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The newly opened airport is positioned to enhance connectivity across North India while easing congestion at Delhi’s existing airport infrastructure (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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In its initial phase, the airport is set to connect multiple major cities, expanding domestic air travel options for passengers across the country (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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Planned domestic routes from the airport include key destinations such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai and Prayagraj (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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Authorities indicated that flight operations to these destinations will be introduced in a phased manner as the airport scales up its services (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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International flight operations are expected to follow, targeting business travellers, migrants and tourists as part of the airport’s long-term expansion strategy (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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Major Indian carriers have outlined plans to operate from the new airport, reflecting strong industry confidence in the project’s potential (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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IndiGo is expected to anchor domestic operations, while Akasa Air is preparing to expand its network, and Air India Express is likely to focus on high-demand international routes (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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Addressing a gathering at the inauguration, Modi linked the project to India’s broader push for self-reliance, infrastructure development and resilience amid global uncertainties (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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He also highlighted the role of the ethanol blending programme in reducing crude oil imports, noting its contribution to energy security, foreign exchange savings and increased income for farmers, particularly in western Uttar Pradesh (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)