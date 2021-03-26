Latest news
- In Bengal election season, artistes lend a tune to song written during CAA protests
- SC stands up for voicing disapproval, backs editor Patricia Mukhim
- Economy in new fiscal: RBI stays with forecast, says surge won’t impact growth
- Married off at 14, Rajasthan woman gets lifeline from court 8 years later
- Riots case: Delhi court questions police on witness statements
- Suez Canal crisis: 10 pics that show how this wedged cargo ship has put global trade in peril
Narendra Modi in Bangladesh: Glimpses from Day 1 of PM’s visitUpdated: March 26, 2021 3:18:49 pm
- SC orders transfer of Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab jail to UP
- SC dismisses plea to stay electoral bonds sale before assembly polls
- EntertainmentPagglait movie review: Sanya Malhotra’s Netflix film is sharp yet subtle
- EntertainmentRanbir Kapoor recalls when his music teacher said 'isse na ho paega', Riddhima calls mom Neetu Kapoor their 'iron lady'
- TrendingKolhapur: Man paints 2.5 km road with 'I Love You', 'I Miss You' message for partner
- TrendingThai man finds bargain on iPhone 7, receives a table that looks like the Apple product instead
- SportsLIVE | India vs England: Kohli, Rahul hold fort after loss of openers
- SportsIndia vs England: Stokes uses saliva on ball, gets warning from umpires
- OpinionCalculated to backfire: Maths and physics can’t be optional for engineering entrance
- Quixplained: Why long jump records take years to be broken
- LifestyleThe concept of love has been changing dynamically: Imtiaz Ali
- TechnologyMicromax In 1 review: Clean software gives this budget smartphone an edge