India News Nakhoda Mosque – Kolkata’s prime tourist attraction The Nakhoda Mosque has become one of the prime tourist attractions of Kolkata, owing to its sheer size and magnificence. Nakhoda Mosque is acknowledged as the largest mosque in the city of Kolkata. It was built under the benefaction of a dweller of Kutch, Abdar Rahim Osman in the year 1926. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) The mosque has become one of the prime tourist attractions of Kolkata, owing to its sheer size and magnificence. Around 10,000 devotees can perform their prayer, or ‘Namaaz’ in this splendid mosque together. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) A huge amount Rs.15 Lakhs was invested to accomplish the construction of this huge mosque. Presently, the mosque is administered by a board of trustees. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) The mosque is located in the central part of Kolkata. It nestles in the Jacquaria Street, close to the junction of Chitpur Road and Mahatma Gandhi Road. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) The architecture of the mosque has drawn inspiration from the structure of Akbar’s tomb at Sikandra – which is truly a masterpiece of Indo-Saracenic architecture. The entrance of the mosque has a striking similarity with the Buland Darwaza at Fatehpur Sikri. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) At the heart of the premise of the mosque, there lies a dome and two minarets. The interior of the mosque also boasts excellent ornamentation and creativity. ‘Attar’, sweet fragrant water is available daily outside the mosque, except Sundays. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)