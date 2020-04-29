10 / 10

The Dome is also part of a network of mega facilities being added to the city’s arsenal. A 1,000-bed quarantine and isolation facility is under construction at the BKC exhibition ground, a 1,240-bed facility with oxygen cylinders at the Goregaon exhibition centre, apart from 250 BMC schools. Officials say they are gearing up to tackle an estimated 75,000 cases by end of May. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)