“My nephew died because of his caste. Dalits face inhuman treatment in our region. Even today, we have to go several kilometres to find barbers who can cut our hair. Ever since we registered the FIR, we have been living in fear for our own safety,” said Kishore Kumar Meghwal, Indra’s uncle and the complainant in the case. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)