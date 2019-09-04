Mumbai receives heavy rainfall, IMD issues orange alert

Toggle Menu Sections
The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall for Wednesday, as a result of which schools have been asked to remain shut.

Heavy showers continued in Mumbai on Tuesday, with the city recording ‘very heavy’ rainfall of 118.3 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am Wednesday. (Express photo: Amit Chakravarty)

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall for today, as a result of which schools have been asked to remain shut.(Express photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The civic body has also asked people to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in waterlogged areas. Residents have been asked to call 1916 for any assistance. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Overnight rains have resulted in waterlogging and traffic disruption in Sion, Parel, King’s Circle, Dadar and Byculla. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The total seasonal rainfall for Mumbai so far is 2,848.2 mm. By 8.30am on Wednesday, most areas recorded rainfall of over 100mm for the second consecutive day. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran)

