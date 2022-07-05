Must Read
- JULY 4 SALE! Only for our international readers, monthly pricing starting just $2.5
- In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes people sit up
- Explained: What you can do if a restaurant adds service charge to your bill
- BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav faction
- Opinion | C Raja Mohan writes: A chill down Asia’s spine
- Night alert, morning capture: How J&K villagers caught LeT militants
- B-Girl Bar-B on the floor: From a Mumbai suburb slum to World Final
- DMK MP Raja's heated pitch on 'separate Tamil Nadu', autonomy sets off fiery row
- Scientists probing spike in cases look at Omicron sub-variant
In photos: Mumbaikars brave waterlogged streets amid heavy rainfallUpdated: July 5, 2022 7:56:22 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- TechnologyTwitter moves court over Centre's content takedown orders: Report
- BusinessAnother SpiceJet snag: Hours after Karachi landing, windshield of Mumbai flight cracks
- EntertainmentWho is Leena Manimekalai, the filmmaker accused of hurting religious sentiments with her documentary Kaali
- EntertainmentKangana Ranaut's Dhaakad producer on film flopping at box office, facing massive losses: 'Recovered most of them'
- TrendingThis heartwarming thread on Keanu Reeves is winning the internet
- TrendingWatch: Fan makes cricketer Dinesh Karthik’s portrait with Rubik's Cubes
- SportsENG vs IND: Bairstow and Root power England to record breaking win, series ends at 2-2 draw
- SportsRacism row: Indian fans called 'smelly p****', 'curry c***' at Edgbaston during India-England Test
- OpinionHow Peter Brook's 'Mahabharata' helped us to shake off colonial ways of looking at epics
- Explained: The new guidelines against 'service charge', and what you can do if a restaurant adds it to your bill
- LifestyleDutee Chand opens up about being ragged in hostel; experts on how it may affect mental, physical health
- Technology5 most-anticipated smartphones that will launch soon