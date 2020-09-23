4 / 8

A retaining wall abutting the hill side collapsed and mud entered in flats at ground floor of a two storey building. No one is injured in the incident so far. "As a precautionary measure, we have asked the residents of ground floor and first floor to vacate their flats. The mud is still coming out and until rain stops, there will be risk of further landslide," said Prashant Gaikwad, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, D ward (Malabar Hill, Grant Road).