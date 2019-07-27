India News Mumbai marooned as heavy rains lash city Mumbai rains photos: The NDRF deployed 8 boats to the rescue spot at Wangani where the train has been held up due to waterlogged railway tracks. Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Friday which has caused waterlogging in several parts of the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in the city, which signifies that authorities should be alert and ready to prepare for a severe situation. Over the last 24 hours, Mumbai’s adjoining areas have recorded very heavy rainfall. Thane received 160 mm rainfall, Kalyan recorded 231 mm, Murbad and Karjat recorded 332 and 300 mm respectively. In Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Bhiwandi and Shahpur, rainfall received was 296 mm, 280 mm, 185 mm and 195 mm respectively. At least 700 passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, which runs between Mumbai and Kolhapur, have been stranded between Badlapur and Wangani railway stations since this morning. As relief work is underway, "Up till now, 220 passengers of Mahalaxmi express have been rescued," informs Sr. PRO Central Railway. "Two columns of Army along with 130 trained staff, food packages, water and rescue material have been deployed to the spot where Mahalaxmi Express has been held up since morning due to waterlogging on tracks. Two more columns are also being deployed and Airforce is conducting an aerial survey in the area," Maharashtra Mantralaya Control Room tweeted. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed a chopper, while the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) has sent eight boats to conduct rescue operations. "Our request to passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, please don't get down from train. Train is the safe place. Staff, RPF and City Police is in train to look after your well being. Please wait for advice from NDRF and other disaster management authorities," Central Railway tweeted. At least seventeen inbound flights were cancelled and 8-9 had to do 'go-around' before they were diverted at Mumbai Airport, the airport authorities said last evening.