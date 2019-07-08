Toggle Menu Sections
Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour leads to waterlogging, several flights delayedhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/mumbai-rains-imd-flight-delay-waterlogging-marine-drive-5816522/

Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour leads to waterlogging, several flights delayed

The heavy downpour has been attributed to the cyclonic circulation persisting over south Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Mumbai received heavy rainfall this morning resulting in traffic jams across the city and suburbs while flight operations came to a halt at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A 22-year-old man drowned in the sea at Marine Drive on Saturday after he jumped in to rescue a minor boy swept by a massive wave that hit the promenade. In pic: Mumbai police official along with a life guard volunteer instructs people to evacuate Marine drive promenade during high tide on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and north Madhya Maharashtra regions, including Mumbai, this week. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran)

A BMC worker clears trash at Marine Drive during high tide on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Commuters walk through waterlogged railway tracks at Thane station on Saturday morning following heavy rains. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Water logging and traffic jam reported in parts of the city following heavy rainfall. (Express photo)

