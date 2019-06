Serviced with a lavish pantry , the Deccan Queen becomes the sole train to treat its visitors to a Dining Car. Named as the ‘Pantry Car’, it sees a regular crowd of commuters who prefer to eat in the Dining Hub than at their seats. Inspired from the breakfast of the British, the food menu involves serving simple dishes like omelettes and toast breads to commuters at very affordable costs. (Express photo: Ashish Kale)