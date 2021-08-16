Must Read
- Follow Live updates on Afghanistan crisis here
- Sealed cartons, night flight home via Iran: India starts vacating
- Opinion | Sonia Gandhi writes: Indian democracy needs to be repaired and revitalised
- An Expert Explains: What Kabul means in Delhi
- Editorial: India will need sabka prayas — with sab getting their voice heard
- Charting Saif Ali Khan's rise, fall and rise on his birthday
- Afghanistan crisis — Hours before fall, women plead: ‘Don’t want to go back to that horrible era’
- Caste census: Disquiet within over Govt silence, ally demands
Local train services resume for fully vaccinated in MumbaiUpdated: August 16, 2021 9:44:19 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- SportsEngland second Test: India claw back, need 3 wickets for victory
- As Prez Ghani escaped, remembering Najibullah, who couldn’t
- EntertainmentWhat Arunita Kanjilal told Pawandeep Rajan after he won Indian Idol 12
- EntertainmentRhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding party: Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and others in attendance
- Trending'Pet' lion spotted in streets of Phnom Penh, sparks online discussion on animal cruelty
- TrendingAnand Mahindra shares message with video of man loading 32 bricks on head: 'No one should have to do this'
- SportsIndia vs England 2nd Test, Day 5: Live Score Updates
- SportsNever back down: Bumrah-Shami fight fire with fire to lead India's spirited fightback at Lord's
- OpinionWe’ve achieved a lot since 1947. But there’s much to learn from our neighbours, especially China
- As Ghani escapes, remembering Najibullah, who couldn't
- Lifestyle'Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby': Lisa Haydon shares note on motherhood
- TechnologyOpinion|Why Samsung wants to double down on foldable smartphones