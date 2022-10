6 / 19

Months before the elections to the 10th UP Assembly in 1989, Mulayam joined the VP Singh-led Janata Dal and was appointed its UP unit chief. Seen here is eminent Hindi-language poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan being felicitated by then-UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence. His son, actor Amitabh Bachchan and wife Teji Bachchan are also there. (Express archive photo)