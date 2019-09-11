India News Muharram 2019: Pictures of procession from around the country Muslims wear black on this day which is the colour of mourning and visit mosques and shrines. They take out processions and flog and beat themselves. See photos here. Muharram is observed all over the world by Muslims. However, for some, it is an event of celebration while others mourn and flog themselves. (Express photo: Amit Chakravarty) Shias mourn and weep on this day to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala, while Sunnis celebrate it by fasting. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh) Muharram is a holy and sacred month of the Muslims and the 10th day, called Ashura, holds special importance. (Express photo: Amit Chakravarty) Muslims wear black on this day which is the colour of mourning and visit mosques and shrines. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh) Muslims celebrate Ashura to commemorate the victory of Moses over the Egyptian Pharoah when he brought the Israelites out of slavery. Prophet Muhammad urged his followers to fast on the day of Ashura and on the day before that - Tasu'a, the ninth day. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)