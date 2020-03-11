Must Read
- MP crisis: Rahul Gandhi targets PM for 'destabilising elected Congress govt'
- Why Sikkim has dropped its five-day week for state employees
- Government asks UGC if 2 private institutes which got eminence tag were eligible
- Explained: Latest in string of exits, Congress leaders fear more will join queue
- South Indian movies make a dent on Netflix
- Maharashtra: No trees to be felled for Thackeray memorial in Aurangabad, says govt
- Pune: Direct schools to create Covid-19 awareness, education officers told
- Kerala: Animal husbandry officials collect samples after mass death of bats
- Govt to launch mahua-based alcoholic drink at Rs 700 for a 750 ml bottle
Jyotiraditya Scindia begins new innings with BJPUpdated: March 11, 2020 4:29:37 pm
Best of Express
- Scindia joins BJP, gets Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh
- Parliament LIVE: Where was Amit Shah when Delhi was burning, questions Congress in Lok Sabha
- EntertainmentThupparivaalan 2 controversy: Mysskin takes a hard line, Vishal hits back
- EntertainmentMentalhood actor Sanjay Suri: There is no perfect parenting
- TrendingSaudi oil giant faces backlash for dressing its employee as human 'hand sanitiser'
- TrendingJyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from Congress sparks memes, captions on Twitter
- SportsPlaying XI: Hardik back in the mix; can Bumrah be a force again?
- SportsTo keep rains away, HPCA officials pray to Snake God
- OpinionThe root cause of the present economic situation is death of demand
- 1996 redux: When Madhavrao Scindia left Congress to chart an independent course
- LifestyleMaharashtra loves matki; have you tried it?
- TechnologyWe tried Sony’s first Android-based Walkman; but it’s strictly for the audiophiles