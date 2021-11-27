7 / 8

"From October 1 to November 27, Tamil Nadu received 60 CM rainfall and the normal is 33 CM, which is 74 per cent more. As regards Chennai, the metropolis has registered 106 CM (during the same period) rainfall, while 60 CM is normal and hence 77 per cent excess," an IMD official told news agency PTI. In pic: A man rides a bike during heavy rain near Marina Beach, in Chennai, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (PTI)