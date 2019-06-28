India News Mumbai: Heavy rains disrupt traffic, several areas waterlogged There were water logging complaints in Mazgaon, Sakinaka, Kurla (W) and Ghatkopar among other areas. Even as the southwest monsoon makes it’s way north, heavy rains lashed Mumbai today. Though traffic has not been affected, several parts of the city have been waterlogged (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) This morning, Malabar Hills recorded 31 mm of rain between 9 am and 10 am. In Kural, 39 mm of rainfall was recorded while Marol (Andheri) recorded 62 mm of rain.(Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) Between 10 and 11 am, Dadar recorded 22mm of rainfall, Wadala recorded 20mm, Worli 17mm. Chembur saw 17mm of rainfall while Bandra saw 30mm of rain in the one hour.(Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) There were water logging complaints in Mazgaon, Sakinaka, Kurla (W) and Ghatkopar among other areas. The Andheri subway has been shut for now while waterlogging was also reported at the Milan subway in Santa Cruz.(Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) The North Maharashtra district, facing acute water scarcity, has been receiving copious rains for the last four days, improving water level in reservoirs.(Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) Two persons, including a teenage girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Nashik district which was lashed by heavy showers for the fourth consecutive day Friday, disrupting normal life (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) As per Met department sources, the district has recorded 374.5 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours ended 8 am Friday.(Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) Despite the progression of the monsoon, rainfall has recorded a 36 per cent deficiency over the country as a whole. In other words, the actual rainfall of 86.3 mm is 36 per cent lower than the normal of 135.6 mm for this time of the year.(Express photo: Nirmal Harindran)