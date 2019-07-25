Toggle Menu Sections
Monsoon revives with full force in Mumbai as Delhi reels under sultry weather

The IMD said widespread rain or thundershowers will cover parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh from July 24 to 27.

After a week-long dry spell, heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring districts, causing flooding in some areas and slowing down local trains and road traffic movement. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Rain-related incidents claimed at least 50 lives in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, while six more persons died in flood-hit Assam on Wednesday, as several parts of the country received monsoon rains with Mumbai and its neighbouring districts facing a deluge-like situation. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

The weather office has predicted rainfall in several states in eastern and northern regions of the country, including Delhi, in the next few days. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

The IMD said widespread rain or thundershowers will cover parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh from July 24 to 27. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The national capital, however, received rainfall at isolated places towards Wednesday evening, leading to a marginal drop in the mercury. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

The Meteorological Department has also issued a 'yellow' weather warning for rain or thundershowers over Jammu and Kashmir divisions for the next three days. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Low-lying areas in north Bengal are staring at a flood-like situation yet again, with heavy rain lashing the region since Tuesday and the Met department predicting another deluge over the next few days. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

The heavy downpour caused traffic jams across Mumbai and overnight rain in undated several areas, including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

