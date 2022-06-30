2 / 10

The monsoon has hit the city after a scorching summer that was Northwest India’s hottest in 122 years in March and April. Both months recorded massive deficits in rainfall — March saw no rainfall at all, while there was a deficit of 98% in April in Delhi. In Picture: Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)