India News Modi magic sweeps India as BJP crosses 300 mark, Opposition bites the dust In almost all the states where BJP won, its vote share was more than 50 percent while the Congress failed to open the account in 13 states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a super-sized victory for a second term in office with an absolute majority bagging more than 300 of the 458 seats. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) PM Modi and party president Amit Shah arrived at the party headquarters in the evening to a rapturous welcome by supporters. Modi waved victory signs with both arms in the air as rose petals were showered on the duo. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Modi then proceeded to garland the statues of BJP idealogue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Minutes later, a gigantic garland in BJP colours of saffron and green was held around Modi by other dignitaries. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) In almost all the states where BJP won, its vote share was more than 50 percent while the Congress failed to open the account in 13 states. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) The Modi wave not only swept through the Hindi heartland and Gujarat, as was expected, but also bulldozed through West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) After Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Modi is the third prime minister of the country and the first non-Congress one -- who has been able to retain power for a second term with full majority in Lok Sabha. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)