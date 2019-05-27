India News Modi in Varanasi for thanksgiving visit, offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple Flanked by BJP president Amit Shah and Adityanath, Modi entered the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and paid obeisance to the deity as priests recited Sanskrit 'shlokas' in the sanctum sanctorum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his parliamentary constituency Varnasi and offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Monday. (PTI) Flanked by BJP president Amit Shah and Adityanath, Modi entered the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and paid obeisance to the deity as priests recited Sanskrit 'shlokas' in the sanctum sanctorum, news agency PTI reported. (PTI) Modi, who won with a bigger margin than 2014, is visiting Varanasi to express his thanks to the people as well as party workers. (PTI) A large number of security, paramilitary and Special Protection Group personnel have been deployed in places where Modi will be visiting. (PTI) The PM offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and party workers had planned a grand welcome for him on his route from Police Lines to the temple, in the form of a roadshow. (PTI)