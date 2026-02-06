Minister Parvesh Verma visits Janakpuri site where biker died after falling into pit
Tragedy occurs less than a month after software professional drowned in construction pit in Noida
Updated: February 6, 2026 15:56 IST
Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma inspects the spot in Janakpuri where a biker died after falling into a pit late last night (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
A 25-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle fell into a deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area late on Thursday night, police said (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
The victim was identified as Kamal Dhyani, who worked as a telecaller for a bank. (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Police said that he was found dead in the early hours of Friday, lying in a mud-filled pit along with his red motorcycle (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Kamal Dhyani had left his office at the HDFC Bank branch in Rohini’s Sector 10 for home in Janakpuri, and during a phone call at 11.53 pm, he told his brother that he expected to reach by midnight, officers said. (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Kamal’s brother said he called him at 12.30 am, but received no response, prompting the family to begin searching for him (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
After failing to locate Kamal at his office, his family approached the Rohini police station, where they were advised to contact Janakpuri police station (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
At the Janakpuri police station, Kamal’s family and friends were informed of his last known location, and a police search operation was initiated until he was found dead in a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pit (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) claimed in a statement that adequate safety measures had been taken to secure the construction site, including the installation of barricades and green sheets. The DJB also said it had constituted a committee to investigate the incident (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Less than a month ago, a 27-year-old software engineer drowned in a water-filled pit in an abandoned construction site in Noida’s Sector 150. He kept calling for help for a couple of hours in the fog and darkness as his Suzuki Grand Vitara sank slowly in the pit. (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)