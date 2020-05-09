1 / 11

On May 1, 2020 the first train carrying migrant labourers set off from Lingampally in Telangana for Hatia in Jharkhand with necessary precautions implemented, including social distancing at the station. The government has estimated that it would need to run at least 500 trains to help migrants across the country return to their home states. Nine days on and dozens of trains later, however, some workers are still choosing to go home by foot. In pic: A woman looks out of the window at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on Friday, May 8, 2020. The train was headed for Basti in Uttar Pradesh.