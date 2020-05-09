- Amit Shah discusses ways to curb cases among ranks with paramilitary chiefs
- Maharashtra: 19,209 COVID-19 cases, 37 new deaths
- Mike Pence’s press secretary tested positive for virus, says Trump
- Kerala to regulate entry of those from red zones
- Special train services from Karnataka resume, 4,800 migrants leave for home
- PSU begins kit procurement on ICMR’s behalf
- West Bengal: Highest 1-day jump with 130; 9 more die
- UP: New infection back to 3 digits, Fatehpur latest to report case
- 116 vs 66: Mismatch between Covid toll of Delhi govt, hospital data
Trains provide some relief, but many continue long walk homeUpdated: May 9, 2020 6:43:06 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Two Indians repatriated from Gulf test Covid-19 positive in Kerala
- Amit Shah clarifies: ‘Perfectly healthy’
- EntertainmentAlia Bhatt movies you can watch online
- EntertainmentStreaming Guide: Movies and shows to watch on May 9
- TrendingMS Dhoni turns up in video with daughter, his appearance inspires memes on social media
- TrendingPeople are sharing photos of places where they 'can't wait to walk down the aisle'
- Sports‘I am worried, I don’t have job, IPL contract': Harpreet Singh
- SportsMPL player Salman Khan can’t move out of his tent
- OpinionWith Covid crisis dealing sharp blow to financial sector, revival calls for new approach
- In murder of a popular Pashtun leader, focus on Pakistan's only party that openly challenges the Army
- LifestyleCOVID-19: What people with high blood pressure must know, from diet to medicine
- Technology‘India significant chunk of Zoom’s growth, efforts on to address concerns’