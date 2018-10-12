Meet Kumartuli’s oldest idol maker: ‘Will remain an artist till my last breath’
Advertisement
Best of Express
- PM Modi, Arun Jaitley, Dharmendra Pradhan meet, discuss rising fuel prices
- SportsIndia vs West Indies 2nd Test Live: Windies lose Hetmyer after Lunch
- Rahul Gandhi on #MeToo: 'About time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity'
- Air India Express aircraft hits wall at Trichy Airport during take-off, all 130 passengers safe
- IT raids at TDP MP CM Ramesh's residence, offices
- EntertainmentHelicopter Eela movie review: Kajol starrer is saddled with banal story-telling
- EntertainmentTumbbad movie review: A gorgeous looking, intriguing morality tale
- EntertainmentGaurang Doshi responds to Flora Saini's assault allegation, says he is being 'victimised'
- EntertainmentYuvika Choudhary-Prince Narula look too much in love at their sangeet ceremony
- SportsIndia vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live
- SportsShardul Thakur handed Test debut, Shami rested
- SportsInsuring Brand Shaw: Lawsuit against ambush marketers
- TechnologyRedmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Poco F1, etc: Top deals on Xiaomi devices on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com
- TechnologySmartphones, smart watches to get expensive as India set to raise import tariffs
- TechnologyNokia 3.1 Plus first impressions: Stylish design, cameras stand out
- LifestyleWhat the eeda? Understanding the Parsi love for eggs
Advertisement