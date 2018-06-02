Complying with SC order, ex-CMs Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav vacate official bungalows
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Mehul Choksi diverted Rs 4,000 crore to Gitanjali subsidiaries: Probe
- Jharkhand: Six Jaguar Force jawans killed in Maoist landmine blast
- Argentina strike late to beat Nigeria 2-1, through to World Cup knockouts
- Mallya’s plea: Let my firms sell assets worth Rs 13,900 crore, repay banks
- Amarnath Yatra begins today: Pilgrims ready, ‘a little worried’
- EntertainmentHere are six intriguing episodes from Sanjay Dutt's life that we might see in Sanju
- EntertainmentFanney Khan teaser: Anil Kapoor is a Khan with a difference
- EntertainmentSanju actor Dia Mirza: Playing Maanyata Dutt has been surreal
- EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to get engaged next month?
- Argentina through to World Cup knockouts
- World Cup: A timeline of Argentina's dramatic night
- SRK's 'phews continue' as Argentina advance
- TechnologyHow to download iOS 12 public beta on iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch
- TechnologyGoogle Neighbourly review: Your friendly neighbourhood app
- TechnologyBlood moon on July 27: Here's a recap of all the supermoons in 2018
- LifestyleSupervolcanoes were erupting in India around the same time the asteroid hit: Palaeontologist Steve Brusatte on dinosaur extinction
Advertisement