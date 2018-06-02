1 / 7

BSP chief Mayawati today vacated the “portion” of the 13-A Mall Avenue bungalow she had been occupying just before the end of the deadline given by Uttar Pradesh estates department. She said the bungalow has already been declared a “memorial” to Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram through a UP cabinet decision in 2011, and its security and maintenance now will now be the state government's responsibility. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)