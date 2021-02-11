4 / 8

Devotees take a holy dip in the waters of Sangam in Prayagraj. Kumbh Mela takes place on the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik, the Shipra river in Ujjain, the Ganges in Haridwar, and the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati river in Prayag.(Reuters)