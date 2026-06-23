Massive fire destroys 30 huts in Delhi’s Takia Kale Khan, no injuries reported
According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), after receiving a call about the blaze at 11.22 pm on Monday, 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the flames
June 23, 2026 18:23 IST
June 23, 2026 18:23 IST
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At least 30 huts were gutted in a fire that broke out in the Takia Kale Khan area of central Delhi on Monday night, prompting a large-scale rescue and firefighting operation
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Police evacuated 12 people, including families, from the danger zone as emergency teams responded to the blaze
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No injury was reported in the incident, officials said, adding that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained
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According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), after receiving a call about the blaze at 11.22 pm on Monday, 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the flames
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Firefighters and other police teams battled the blaze for nearly three hours before bringing it completely under control. The DFS said the fire was extinguished by 12.55 am on Tuesday
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Despite resistance from some locals reluctant to leave their belongings behind, residents in the area were alerted and moved to safety amid challenging conditions, police said
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Additional police personnel were called in to assist with crowd management, evacuation and ensuring unhindered movement of emergency vehicles during the firefighting operation
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The blaze erupted in an area where old furniture, timber and other combustible materials were stored, resulting in thick smoke and raising fears that the fire would spread to nearby dwellings, a police officer said