Mamata Banerjee sits on dharna in Kolkata to protest ‘post-poll violence’
The protest was marked by chaos with TMC workers shouting slogans amid the former chief minister's speech
June 2, 2026 15:51 IST
June 2, 2026 15:51 IST
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Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday started her day-long sit-in in central Kolkata to protest against alleged post-poll attacks on party workers and leaders following the BJP's victory in recent assembly elections
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Banerjee reached the dharna site at Esplanade's Y-channel after the TMC's appeal to hold the protest at the adjacent Rani Rashmoni Road was turned down by the Kolkata Police
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"We were not given permission to set up a stage or use microphones," Banerjee said, while addressing the crowd using a megaphone
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Banerjee also used the platform to condemn the alleged assault on her nephew and senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, along with raising concerns over hawker evictions in the city
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The protest was marked by chaos with TMC workers shouting slogans amid the former chief minister's speech
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Political veterans of the Trinamool Congress were prominently present alongside Banerjee during the demonstration
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Senior leaders including Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Derek O’Brien, Kalyan Banerjee and Dola Sen stood by the party chief throughout the protest
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However, the absence of many newly elected TMC legislators drew attention among political watchers
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Banerjee maintained that the sit-in would continue until the evening as planned, underscoring the party’s determination to keep the spotlight on allegations of post-poll violence and recent incidents involving TMC leaders