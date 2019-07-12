India News ‘Water is life’: Mamata Banerjee leads rally to create awareness on water conservation West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday walked in a rally to spread awareness on water wastage among public. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday walked in a rally to spread awareness on water wastage among public.(Express photo Partha Paul) The rally started off from Jorasnko at 3pm and ended near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Mayo Road.(Express photo Partha Paul) Eminent personalities from the state took part in the awareness programme.(Express photo Partha Paul) Banerjee also invited the public to join her march to strengthen the 'Save water-save life' campaign.(Express photo Partha Paul) Apart from organising the rally, the Bengal CM has written and composed a song to emphazise the importance of water conservation.(Express photo Partha Paul) She announced that July 12 will be observed as 'Save Water Day'.(Express photo Partha Paul) From the large crowd that attended the rally, she urged school students to play a huge role in water conservation. (Express photo Partha Paul)