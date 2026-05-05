Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign after defeat in West Bengal polls, alleges conspiracy
Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the counting process, claiming that the mandate in nearly 100 seats was “looted”
May 5, 2026 18:15 IST
May 5, 2026 18:15 IST
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TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee ruled out stepping down following her party’s defeat in the Assembly elections, stating that the verdict was not a genuine public mandate but the result of a conspiracy
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She said the TMC’s contest in the polls was not against the BJP but against the Election Commission, which she alleged worked “for the BJP.”
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Banerjee stated that the question of her resignation did not arise, asserting that the party was not defeated by a public mandate but by what she described as a conspiracy, and added that she would not go to Lok Bhavan
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She alleged large-scale irregularities in the counting process, claiming that the mandate in nearly 100 seats was “looted” and that counting was deliberately slowed down to demoralise her party
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Describing the outcome, she said a “black chapter” had been created in history and accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining democratic rights
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Banerjee announced the formation of a 10-member fact-finding committee to visit areas affected by post-poll violence and assess the ground situation
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She dismissed allegations of post-poll violence in 2021 as baseless while addressing the media following the election outcome
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The TMC supremo said several INDIA bloc leaders had reached out to her to express solidarity after the results, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi
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She also noted that she would now focus on strengthening the opposition alliance at the national level