Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Bhabanipur assembly constituency, preceded by a roadshow
Amid a sea of supporters raising slogans of 'Mamata Banerjee zindabad' and 'TMC zindabad', Banerjee led a roadshow from her Kalighat residence to the Alipore Survey Building
April 8, 2026 14:12 IST
April 8, 2026 14:12 IST
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Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination papers as the Trinamool Congress candidate for the Bhabanipur Assembly seat (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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Amid slogans of support from party workers, she began a roadshow from her Kalighat residence towards the Alipore Survey Building (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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Supporters gathered in large numbers along the route, raising slogans and cheering as she moved through the constituency (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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She walked nearly 800 metres with folded hands and her trademark smile, greeting supporters lined up on both sides of the road (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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Banerjee reached the Alipore Survey Building where she formally submitted her nomination papers for the upcoming elections (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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After filing her nomination, she stated that she was born and brought up in Bhabanipur and that her life’s journey began from the constituency (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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She appealed to voters across all 294 assembly seats to support her party’s candidates, expressing confidence in securing a bigger mandate than in previous elections (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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Banerjee also raised concerns over the deletion of names from electoral rolls and said her party would again move court against the freezing of the voter list (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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She was accompanied during the nomination process by family members and party associates, including Rubi Hakim, Bablu Singh and Miraj Shah (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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The Bhabanipur contest, where Banerjee is set to face Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is part of the two-phase West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4 (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)