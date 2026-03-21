Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi, BJP at Kolkata Eid gathering
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee attended Eid-ul-Fitr at Red Road, urging unity, protecting voter rights, and defending secular values
Updated: March 21, 2026 15:01 IST
Updated : March 21, 2026 15:01 IST
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday took part in Eid celebrations at Red Road in Kolkata, as large congregations gathered for the festival
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Large congregations gathered for the festival, reflecting Kolkata’s tradition of religious and cultural unity, with the TMC leaders joining the crowd
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Mamata Banerjee highlighted concerns over voter list deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and said she approached the Calcutta High Court, Delhi, and the Supreme Court to ensure citizens’ rights are protected
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The Chief Minister emphasized her commitment to stand by the people of Bengal across all religions, castes, and creeds, promising support even if no one else stands with them
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Mamata criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting a Hindu-Muslim narrative and accused the BJP of attempting to control administrative positions in poll-bound West Bengal
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She warned that political operatives and vote-splitting attempts by opportunists would not deter her from defending the citizens’ rights and the secular character of the state
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Abhishek Banerjee underlined Bengal’s culture of interfaith celebration, noting festivals like Eid and Karva Chauth reflect patience, brotherhood, love, and shared humanity
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He stressed that citizens must resist attempts to create communal divisions, stating India belongs equally to all its people and should be protected from communal biases
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Abhishek reiterated that efforts to pit Hindus and Muslims against each other would fail, and the spirit of brotherhood in Bengal remains intact despite divisive schemes
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The TMC leaders concluded their participation emphasizing unity, secularism, and the preservation of communal harmony in West Bengal during festive occasions