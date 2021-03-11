5 / 10

Sources said the Election Commission has sought a report from West Bengal Chief Secretary Allapan Bandyopadhyay, its general observer Ajay Naik and special police observer Vivek Dubey on the incident by 5pm Friday. The incident took place around 6.15 pm when Banerjee was about to leave Birulia Bazar area near Reyapara after offering prayers at a local temple. She alleged that after coming out of the temple, as she was about to get into her car, four or five people suddenly pushed her. Her right leg got trapped in the car door and she fell down, she said. “This is a conspiracy. Some people intentionally pushed me. No administration was there to protect me. The police superintendent was also not there. They basically came here to hurt me. I have decided to return to Kolkata right now,” Banerjee said. Police said Banerjee fell down due to an altercation in the crowd that had gathered around her.(PTI)