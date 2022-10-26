Congress has a new chief: Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge in presence of Gandhis, senior leaders
Updated: October 26, 2022 2:17:10 pm
Updated : October 26, 2022 2:17:10 pm
1 / 10
Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge formally took over as Congress president on Wednesday. He is the first non-Gandhi president of the Congress in nearly two and a half decades. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
2 / 10
At the official event at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Kharge was handed over the certificate of election to the top post by Congress Central Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
3 / 10
Addressing party workers as the chief for the first time, said it was an emotional moment for him to takeover as the Congress chief being a son of labourer and a common party worker. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
4 / 10
“As president, it will be my utmost duty to look after our workers. Together, we will build an India that will be enlightened, empowered and equal for every citizen," Kharge said. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
5 / 10
Kharge secured the top post defeating party MP Shashi Tharoor by a huge margin at the presidential election held last week. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
6 / 10
Ahead of the function, Kharge visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi Wednesday morning. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
7 / 10
On Tuesday, Kharge called on former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence and spent some time with him. In photo, Kharge with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the event.
8 / 10
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi being presented a portrait of Rajiv Gandhia by newly-elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during the ceremony. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
9 / 10
Sonia said it was a “huge responsibility” and that she had tried to “discharge (her) duties with sincerity”.
(Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
10 / 10
The ceremony was attended by congress leaders KC Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot among others. In Pic: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi arrives at AICC headquarters for the ceremony. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)