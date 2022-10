2 / 14

The veteran, who won 7,897 of the valid votes (84.14 per cent) of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates to Tharoor’s 1,072 (11.4 per cent), takes over as the first non-Gandhi chief of the party in two-and-a-half decades. In pic: Kharge being greeted by supporters at his residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday.