Makar Sankranti is a Hindu harvest festival celebrated in various forms, that marks the end of winter and the beginning of longer days as the sun moves northward. Worshippers bathe in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna, and Cauvery on this day. In pic: Devotees take holy dip in the Ganges on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival, in Varanasi, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)