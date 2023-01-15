Devotees brave cold at West Bengal’s Gangasagar to celebrate Makar Sankranti
January 15, 2023 14:48 IST
Devotees and pilgrims took a dip in the Ganga on Sunday at Gangasagar in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, marking the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti for the second consecutive day. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
Pilgrims and seers, who gathered at Gangasagar from Saturday night, were seen braving the bitter cold and lowering themselves into the icy waters of the Ganges and praying with folded hands. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
The Indian Coast Guard deployed personnel while keeping their boats and aircraft on standby at Gangasagar. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
Makar Sankranti is considered as one of the most auspicious times in the year, marking the transition of the Sun from Dakshinayan to Uttarayan. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
Celebrated on January 14 every year, Makar Sankranti is known by several other names such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
Lakhs of devotees take a dip in the Ganges throughout the day. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
Two septuagenarian devotees died of heart attacks at the Gangasagar mela on Saturday. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
Braving the cold weather condition, lakhs of devotees took the holy dip and offered prayers on Saturday at the Kapil Muni Ashram, as the auspicious hour began at 6.53 pm. It will last for 24 hours. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
So far, around 3,500 devotees availed of the ‘e-snan’ service in which the holy water of Gangasagar is delivered to the doorstep of the person who orders it online. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)