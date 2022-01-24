Breaking News
- Explained: Why stock markets have crashed, and what you should do now
- How the cow came to be debated in Constituent Assembly and why Article 48 was added to Constitution
- Revised guidelines for management of Covid-19 in children and adolescents
- With Yogi Adityanath in poll fight, Hindu Yuva Vahini steps out of shadows
- Explained: Why Air India transfer to Tatas is delayed yet again
- Dravid’s wishlist: Batsmen, all-rounders, wicket-takers
Maharashtra: Back to school, againJanuary 24, 2022 10:33:50 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- SP names 159 candidates: Akhilesh from Karhal; Azam Khan, son both in fray
- North East IndiaDeclared foreigner, Assam woman ‘regains’ citizenship thanks to HC
- EntertainmentNusrat Jahan says she, partner Yash Dasgupta ‘are family’: ‘Don’t want to get into marriage part, and how do you know I am not married?’
- EntertainmentVirat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika's photos go viral as broadcaster breaches their request: 'Leave their child alone'
- TrendingSuresh Raina to David Warner, Pushpa The Rise is on everyone's timeline: Watch the best, Allu Arjun approved videos
- TrendingHold your seats as this driver takes an impossible U-turn on a narrow road
- SportsDravid’s wishlist: Batsmen, all-rounders, wicket-takers
- SportsWas blackmailed by Indian fixers, ICC banning me for not reporting immediately: Ex-Zimbabwe captain
- OpinionNarayan Debnath’s comic world was rich, but stuck in stereotype and slapstick
- Should Budget depend on an investments-led recovery?
- LifestyleHuma Qureshi's morning 'self-care' routine will make your skin feel fresh, rejuvenated
- TechnologySony SRS-NB10 review: Calls go off your ears