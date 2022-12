6 / 8

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the state would not bow down in front of naxal threats and the process of industrialisation in naxal-dominated areas like Gadchiroli would continue irrespective of such threats. He was replying to the issue of threats given by the Communist Party of India (Maoist) to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dharmarao Baba Atram. (PTI)